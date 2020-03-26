‘Now in right direction’ , Rahul Gandhi praises Narendra Modi government

After the central government’s relief package was announced, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi-always a staunch critique of PM Narendra Modi praised him saying ‘now the nation is heading in the right direction’.

Rahul Gandhi observed the announcement of relief package by the government as the first step towards the right direction by the central government. Today’s relief package is primarily meant for daily wagers, Labours, Women, aged and the ailing who may face the ill-effects of the 21-day lock-down first hand. Rahul Gandhi till yesterday had spoken harshly on the Central governments handling of Covid crisis and economic strategies saying ‘it only will help corporates ignoring the weak classes’.He welcomed FM’s assurance to the public that ‘no one will stay in hunger’ during lock-down.

A financial package worth 1.70 lakh was announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman today afternoon for the relief of downtrodden as the nation braces for a Covid-19 total shut-down for 21 days.