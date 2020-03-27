Airtel launches tool that helps to identify Covid-19: know how to use it

India’s leading telecom and internet service providing company Airtel has launched a coronavirus symptom checker tool. The tool was launched a measure to aid the coronavirus relief operations in India.

The coronavirus symptom checker tool of Airtel is named ‘Apollo 247’. The tool has been developed in partnership with the Apollo Hospitals. It has been developed on the basis of the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Airtel users can access the Apollo 247 tool via the Airtel Thanks App. The company has also launched a dedicated website which users can access to check if they are likely to have the virus.

How to use it:

To know if you are at a risk of getting the novel virus, open Airtel’s COVID-19 symptom checker tool. Here, you will be asked several questions about your age, gender, your body temperature, your symptoms , if you are experiencing some chest pain or difficulty in breathing, your travel history and if you have any existing medical condition.

The tool then calculates your risk level based on your answers.