Coronavirus : Man kills brother for going out amid corona lockdown

A man has killed his younger brother for stepping out of the home during the lockdown, which has been put in place to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.The incident was reported from Kandivli in the far western suburbs of Mumbai.

The 29-year-old Rajesh Laxmi Thakur was worried about his 21-year-old brother Durgesh Laxmi Thakur who was working in Pune but came to stay with his elder brother and his wife during the shutdown. Rajesh warned Durgesh to not step out of the home. But he did and when he came back, he had an altercation with his brother and sister-in-law.

Rajesh hit Durgesh with a sharp object after which Durgesh fel unconscious. On bring brought to the hospital, he was declared dead.