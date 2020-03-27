Coronavirus : Odisha to setup India’s largest COVID-19 hospital

Odisha government led by CM Naveen Patnaik announced that the state of Odisha will be setting up two hospitals for COVID-19 patients with a combined capacity of 1000 beds.

Accordingly, the state government on Thursday signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIMS Medical Colleges here to set up the 1,000-bed state level hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will provide the CSR fundings for the project. Both the new facilities will be functional within a fortnight, the statement said.

The first MoU has been signed by Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, MD of OMC Vyneel Krishna and KIIMS management to set up a 450-bed hospital.

The second MoU was signed by the Health Secretary, S.S. Panda of MCL and SUM management to set up a 500-bed hospital plus ICU facilities, reported IANS.

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in India has increased to 649 on Thursday. The death toll has surged to 13, with Tamil Nadu’s first casulty due to the virus. Of the total cases, 602 are Indians and 47 are foreign nationals.