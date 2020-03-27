Covid-19: Does smoking and tobacco use increase the risk of coronavirus infection?

It is a well known fact that smoking and tobacco using is injurious to health an it will finally lead to several diseases. Any kind of tobacco smoking is harmful to the bodily systems, including the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

COVID-19 also harm these systems. studies shows that people who have cardiovascular and respiratory conditions caused by tobacco use, or otherwise, are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Research on 55,924 laboratory confirmed cases in China shows that the crude fatality ratio for COVID-19 patients is much higher among those with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory disease or cancer than those with no pre-existing chronic medical conditions . This demonstrates that these pre-existing conditions may contribute to increasing the susceptibility of such individuals to Covid-19.

Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to Covid-19. This is because, the act of smoking means that fingers and possibly contaminated cigarettes are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness.

Conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia.

The effect of COVID-19 on the cardiovascular system could thus make pre-existing cardiovascular conditions worse. In addition, a weaker cardiovascular system among COVID-19 patients with a history of tobacco use could make such patients susceptible to severe symptoms, thereby increasing the chance of death