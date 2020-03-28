Center slams Karnataka for Sand piling National Highway to block Cargo movement to Kerala

Central government today evening slammed the Karnataka government for blocking the National Highway connecting Kerala to Karnataka by piling loads of sand on to the road. The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on his press meet addressing the situation said that Chief Secretary Tom Jose had contacted Karanataka Chief secretary and sought his intervention to solve the issue. Noting the Prime Minister’s appeal to keep the interstate borders open for Cargo transport, the secretary-level dialogue was apparently given no heed by Karnataka authorities.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on his Press meet today while answering to a reporters’ query replied that the matter will be escalated to Central government and that Union minister Sadanand Gowda was already briefed about the hardships faced by Transport companies and lorry drivers at the border. The truck drivers were stranded at the highway without food and water by the sudden blockade on the road. The blockade, in effect, totally cut-off the transport movements through Makoottam mountain pass- linking Kerala to Northern states.

More than 80 trucks carrying perishable Vegetables and goods were blocked by the act of Mangalore authorities. After a wait of 24 hours, Kerala escalated the matter to the Central government as a clear breach of interstate codes. The highway is expected to be cleared tomorrow.