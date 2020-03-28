Covid-19: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announces important decision

Saudi Arabia has come with a new announcement. Saudi Arabia has announced that it has provided for all pilgrims whose visas had expired and those who were delayed to depart to their countries, within the regulatory period, to submit to the ministry a request for exemption from the legal and financial implications of delayed departure. This was announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Passports.

Saudi government urged to all pilgrims to take advantage of this scheme. Pilgrims must take advantage of the exemptions prescribed before the end of the deadline set at March 28, 2020.

The ministry also reminded the pilgrims that statutory penalties will be applied to their maximum limits, in the event that the specified exemption period is not adhered to.