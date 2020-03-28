France death toll nears 2000, New 299 positives reported

France announced its death toll had reached 1995 on Friday night and 299 new Covid19 cases have been registered. This will not be the actual death toll as French authorities exclude those who had died in isolation at homes and at nursing homes due to Covid-19 complications.

Top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that 32,964 people had tested positive for the virus so far in France, although the real number of cases is likely far higher as testing was reserved for high-risk patients.

The daily toll, while severe, is lower than the 365 new deaths reported on Thursday