DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

An emirate in UAE suspends parking fees

Mar 29, 2020, 07:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Another emirate in UAE has announced suspension of parking fees. Abu Dhabi has announced suspension of parking fees on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the suspension of Mawaqif parking fees for a period of three weeks starting from March 30 . The policy will be subject to revision and extension.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close