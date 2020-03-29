An emirate in UAE suspends parking fees

Another emirate in UAE has announced suspension of parking fees. Abu Dhabi has announced suspension of parking fees on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the suspension of Mawaqif parking fees for a period of three weeks starting from March 30 . The policy will be subject to revision and extension.
@AbuDhabiDMT announces the suspension of Mawaqif parking fees for a period of three weeks starting from tomorrow Monday and subject to revision and extension #repost @admediaoffice
