‘Attacked Saudi cities with rockets and drones’: Claims Houthi rebels

Houthi rebels of Yemen has claimed that they had attacked the cities in Saudi Arabia with rockets and drones. A military spokesman of the rebels on Sunday has raised this claim. The rebels claimed that they had launched attack at “sensitive” sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh and at economic and military sites in Jazan and Asir, near the Yemeni border.

The Saudi state media on Sunday has informed that the Saudi Arabian air defenses has intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi group towards Riyadh and the city of Jazan.

This was informed by Turki al-Malki, the spokesperson of Saudi armed forces. He said that the missiles were destroyed at 23:23 (20:23 GMT) on Saturday.