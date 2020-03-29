Design and specifications of Samsung Galaxy M11 revealed

Samsung will soon launch its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy M11. The smartphone has already made an appearance on the Wi-Fi alliance and Google Play Console. The design and specification of the smartphone has been revealed online.

It is revealed that Samsung Galaxy M11 will have three colour variants – Sky Blue, purple, and black. According to GSMArena, Samsung Galaxy M11 will come with a 6.4-inch HD+ display. The phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is said to run on an octa-core processor which is speculated to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chip. Galaxy M11 could come with 3GB, 32GB and 4GB and 64GB RAM and storage options.

The rear camera setup is said to feature 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M11 will reportedly be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The phone is said to run on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.