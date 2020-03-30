Coronavirus Lockdown : Death toll due to ‘alcohol ban’ overtakes COVID19 death in Kerala

Kerala witnessed nine deaths during corona lockdown, but not due to COVID-19 but because of the non-availability of liquor in the state.Of the total 9 deaths, seven people committed suicide out of depression , one died of cardiac arrest and another lost his life after consuming aftershave lotion. While the deadly COVID-19 has resulted in one fatality so far, closure of liquor shops has brought a different tragedy across the state, which has more than 200 coronavirus cases.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from a doctor. Besides, the Kerala government also asked the Excise Department to provide free treatment and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to the de-addiction centres.