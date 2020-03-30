Coronavirus: These services remain open in the UAE until April 8

The UAE on Sunday announced 1 death from COVID-19, and 102 new cases.This brings the total number of diagnosed cases to 570.The health ministry spokesperson revealed the new numbers in Abu Dhabi.The 102 new cases of COVID-19 were identified by tracing contacts of previously announced infections, and failed to adhere to preventive measures and physical distance, in addition to cases related to travel abroad.

While most commercial establishments in the UAE have been ordered to close down for two weeks — from March 25 until April 8 — some essential businesses are allowed to stay open.

The decision has been taken in line with the preventive measures announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dubai Economy, all companies should implement remote work for minimum 80 per cent of the total numbers of employees until April 8.

These business remains open in the UAE

Health Sector

Pharmaceutical sector

Food retail outlets ( bakeries, groceries, supermarkets, etc)

Restaurants (only deliveries and take aways)

Industrial and manufacturing

Construction, contracting and building materials

Security services

Logistics and delivery services

Supply chain

Workshops

Cleaning services

Cash transport

Banking sector

Laundries

Technical and electrical services providers

All other shops not mentioned in the list must remain closed until April 8