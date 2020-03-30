Covid-19: Actress turns nurse to fight coronavirus: Video

As the country is fighting unitedly against the deadly Covid-19 virus, a celebrated actress has turned nurse to join the fight. Shikha Malhotra, the Bollywood actress has turned nurse at a hospital in Mumbai.
She is serving at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari. The actress has informed this on her social media handle.
The actress holds a degree in nursing. She wrote on her social media handle that she holds a degree in nursing from Delhi’s Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung hospital.She urged people to stay at home and also said that was she proud to serve the nation during this period.
“So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government,” she wrote .
#lockdownday1 For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years…so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital?????So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again??and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can ?need your blessings??please be at home be safe?and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today?Jai Hind?? @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official
Shikha Malhotra has shared screen space with actor Sanjay Mishra in ‘Kaanchli’ and also featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’.
