Shocking: Bleach sprayed at migrant workers returning to UP

In a shocking video filmed in Bareilly district. a group of men can be seen crying out after bleach being sprayed at them.

The shocking video of migrants being “disinfected” has emerged from Uttar Pradesh on a day the Supreme Court took up a petition seeking relief for the thousands walking to their home states amid the 21-day lockdown.

The video was filmed in Bareilly district – about 270 km from Lucknow. The batch of migrants in the video had returned to UP over the weekend after special buses were arranged for them. Among those watching the “disinfecting” are some policemen.

A man can be heard saying in the clip: “Apni ankhen band kar lo. Bacchon ki ankhen band kar lo (please shut your eyes, also close eyes of the kids).”

After the clip led to criticism of the district administration, an official said: “The migrants were sprayed with a mix of chlorine and water… No chemical solution was used. We asked them to keep their eyes shut.”

He added: “We did not mean to be inhuman… It was important to sanitise everyone and there was a huge rush as large number of people had returned. So we did what we thought was best.”

While they deny dehumanising the migrants and their children, the video gives an impression that batches are being mass-sprayed.

The clip was investigated, Bareilly District Magistrate said in a tweet. “Under Chief Minister’s Office’s supervision, those affected are being treated. The civic body and fire brigade team were asked to sanitise buses… but they did this because they were overzealous. Action has been initiated against officials concerned,” he wrote.