Coronavirus Lockdown: Adult content site gets massive traffic: Releases data from India

The data released by adult content site, Pornhub reveals that the porn sites have been experiencing increased traffic as the number of people under lockdown or quarantine rises due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears that the increase in remote work as a result of the coronavirus outbreak has also resulted in an uptick in one particular sort of distraction. In a blog post, @Pornhub showed that the adult site's traffic grew as the virus spread. https://t.co/OwEVNqlg2B pic.twitter.com/vpYjZh8P1o — Adweek (@Adweek) March 13, 2020

As the world is going under a lockdown to fight the Covid-19 and many people are forced to stay indoors over the last few weeks and many more expected to be stuck in isolation in the near future, there’s one hobby that sticks out for most and that is masturbation. And it’s no surprise that adult website Pornhub has announced a spike in recent traffic.

Following the announcements of free premium membership in Italy, France and Spain, traffic jumped 57%, 38% and 61% respectively.

Worldwide, as of March 17th, traffic was up 11.6%. In India the traffic was recorded an increase of 23%. increased