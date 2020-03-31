Coronavirus: State police booked maulavi for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque

Police has registered a case against five people including a maulvi for hiding 8 Indonesian Muslims in a mosque. The police found these 8 Indonesian citizens from Jamunwali mosque in Bijnor. It is confirmed that they too had arrived Indian or the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, reported national media.Police has registered a case under section 188, 268 and 270.

In other incidents, police has also found foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhstan from a Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow. They were in the mosque form March 13. . They too had reportedly come for a religious event.

They all are undergoing medical tests and are kept in isolation. Many Muslims of foreign nationality were found in Madiyaun and Kakori. 17 Muslims from Bangladesh were found in a mosque from Madiyaun.

Earlier today, 10 Muslims of foreign nationality were found in a mosque in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Earleir, eleven foreign Islamic clerics were nabbed from the Rargaon Mosque in the Tamar area of ??Ranchi . Before that, 12 foreign nationals were found hiding in a mosque in Patna, Bihar.