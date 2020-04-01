COVID 29: Delhi govt hospital shuts after doctor tests positive

A government hospital in Delhi was closed today after a doctor tested positive for COVID 19. He worked at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. The hospital building’s OPD, offices and labs have been shut and are being sanitized, say officials. Those who came in contact with the doctor are also being quarantined.

The doctor may have contracted COVID-19 from relatives who had returned from UK, said the hospital.

“It is suspected that the doctor caught the infection from her brother and sister-in-law who had just returned from the UK. She had visited their house recently,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.

Delhi has 120 coronavirus cases, including two deaths. Twenty-four cases reported on Tuesday were from the Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of the Tabligh Jamaat, where a religious gathering was held in March in defiance of coronavirus warnings.