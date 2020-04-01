Price of smartphones hiked in India: Know the new prices

The price of smartphones has increased in the country from April 1. The price has been increased as the GST on the smartphones has been hiked. Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced a hike on mobile phone taxes from 12% to 18% in last month.

Apple has increased the prices of its devices by a mere 5% and have announced new prices for models like the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) was priced at Rs 1,11,200 earlier and now have to pay Rs 1,17,100 for it. The iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) hasincreased its price from Rs 1,01,200 to Rs 1,06,600. The 64GB iPhone 11 is now priced at Rs 68,300, up from Rs 64,900.

The best-selling iPhone XR (64GB) is now priced at Rs 52,500, up from Rs 49,900. Of the older models, the iPhone 7 (32GB) is now priced at Rs 31,500, up from Rs 29,990.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of the Realme 6 priced at Rs 12,999 is now available for Rs 13,999. Similarly, the Realme C3 and the Realme 5i, which were launched in India for Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively, are now available for Rs 7,499 and Rs 9,999.

Samsung also announced new prices for their devices. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 now costs Rs 70,500, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will set you back by Rs 77,900 now and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now costs Rs 97,900.