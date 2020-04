A stray Indian pariah dog took away a newborn baby from the maternity ward from a government hospital in Godhra, Gujarat. The dog later mauled the infant to death outside the hospital.

The killed infant was one among the twins who were born to a woman from the Shehra Taluk of Panchmahal district. The mother of the baby saw the dog carrying the baby and screamed for help but there was no hospital staff who came for help. Later, the baby was found dead outside the hospital.