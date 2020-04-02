Ramnavami release ,movie ‘Krack’ has a new poster amid Lock-down deferment

The Ram Navami release of many big-budget family entertainment movies had been postponed in the wake of national Covid lock-down. Much anticipated Tollywood movie ‘Krack’ starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan was also scheduled to release on Rama Navami day.

‘Krack’ is a family entertainer and tells a heartwarming story of a middle-class Indian family with Ravi Teja and Shruti Hassan portraying husband and wife. The trailer of the movie had kept the audience anticipate the movie’s release, but the lock-down left all disappointed. However, the production team leisures the audiences with updates and live chats. Cine lovers are relieved by the interactive chat of the ‘Krack’ crew.

Today the Movie team released a new poster for today’s Rama Navami. The poster has a caption underlying the importance of isolation and read ‘Stay at home, Enjoy with family’ and depicts a cheerful family swept within the safe arms of Ravi Teja.