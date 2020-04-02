Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen gets trolled for sharing intimate pictures with wife : See Pics

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen tied the knot with television actor Charu Asopa in 2019, in dual ceremonies. The couple is much-in-love and showers it on each other via their posts on Instagram. Now, they have currently indulged in home-quarantine due to thee coronavirus outbreak and passing their time in doing some or the other activities. They also started posting TikTok videos.

However, on Tuesday, Rajeev and Charu took to their Instagram pages and shared a series of intimate photos with each other. This did not go well with the netizens and they slammed the couple for sharing ‘oh-so-private’ photos.

Check it out below: