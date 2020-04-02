This country claims that it is free of coronavirus

The Covid-19 pandemic has reported from at least 166 countries in the world. But there are still some countries which are free from this virus.

North Korea has again insisted that the country is free from coronavirus. The country has claims that till now no Covid-19 case has been reported from the country. North Korea has quickly shut down its borders in January after the virus was first detected in China, and imposed strict containment measures.

“Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far. We have carried out preemptive and scientific measures such as inspections and quarantine for all personnel entering our country and thoroughly disinfecting all goods, as well as closing borders and blocking sea and air lanes,” said Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North’s Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters.

But this claim has initiated doubt as North Korea has close cultural and travel links to China and its only other land neighbor, South Korea, having close to 9000 cases and 102 deaths. Experts have said the North is particularly vulnerable to the virus because of its weak medical system, and defectors have accused Pyongyang of covering up an outbreak.