Covid-19: UAE announces extension of ban on these events

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in Abu Dhabi has announced an extension of ban on all events, wedding parties and closure of venues in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The ban was extended until further notice.

“In line with the precautionary measures to ensure public health and safety, DCT Abu Dhabi extends ban of events, wedding parties and closure of venues in Abu Dhabi until further notice”, said the statement released by DCT.

The DCT has recently also extended temporary closure of all cultural sites until further notice. The UAE on Thursday announced 210 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.