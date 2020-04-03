Sensex, Nifty dips down for another day

Domestic markets, Sensex tumbled over 400 points in early trade on Friday led by losses in banking and auto stocks as investor sentiment continued to be weighed down by the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

After hitting a low of 27,800.07, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 375.34 points or 1.33 per cent lower at 27,889.97.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 105.35 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 8,148.45.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 7 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Titan and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were the gainers.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE barometer Sensex slumped 1,203.18 points or 4.08 per cent to finish at 28,265.31. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tanked 343.95 points, or 4 per cent, to close at 8,253.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 1,116.79 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has stood at over 2,500, according to health ministry log.

Global tally of the infections has crossed one million, with over 53,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 47 paise to 76.07 against the US dollar in morning trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.44 per cent to USD 28.91 per barrel.

Oil futures had rocketed over 30 percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude output.