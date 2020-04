Naina Ganguly is an Indian Film Actress and Singer. Naina Ganguly the charming young talented actress began her career with a controversial movie Vangaveeti directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The role for her in the movie was based on a real person. As each and every heroine of a Ram Gopal Varma movie gets hype. Her name also became famous within a matter of time. She was born in 1989 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Naina Ganguly mainly works in Bollywood Film Industry.