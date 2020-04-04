Actresses who suffered embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions : See Pics

A wardrobe malfunction is accidental exposure of a person’s intimate parts due to a temporary failure of clothing. Most commonly Bollywood celebrities are the victims.

Everyone has experienced the occasional wardrobe malfunction, but when you’re a celeb, your most embarrassing moments are often captured for all the world to see. That is why many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai are afraid of it.

Here are some of the embarrassing pics of Bollywood actresses caught adjusting their dresses in public to escape from Wardrobe Malfunctions.

Parineeti Chopra

Alia Bhatt

Sonam Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan