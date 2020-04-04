Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is going to do this when lockdown is over

Almost all people are on social media now, thanks to the nationwide lockdwon. Bollywood celebrities are too active on social media as shootings were shut down.

National award winning Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is very much active on social media. Now the actor in an interview has revealed what he is going to do first after the lockdwon. In a video interview Vicky was asked what the first thing he will do post lockdown is.

icky Kaushal says the first thing he will do after the lockdown is to go meet his loved ones. This has made his fans wondered whether his plans include meeting Katrina Kaif, his rumored girlfriend.

“I am going to take my car out and meet my loved ones. I like that tone.” .

Vicky and Katrina have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now, as they are frequently spotted at industry events. However, the two have never admitted to anything.