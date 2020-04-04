Coronavirus : Brazilian footballer Neymar donates a huge amount to fight COVID19

Brazilian footballer Neymar has donated $1 million to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in his native Brazil.

The funds were divided between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and a charity campaign launched by television presenter Luciano Huck, Xinhua reported citing Brazilian TV network SBT.

“We never talk about donations or amounts,” Neymar’s management team said in a brief statement.

Huck announced the fundraising drive for the needy last week with the backing of other celebrities, such as Neymar and dual world surfing champion Gabriel Medina.

Neymar is one of the world’s highest paid footballers, reportedly earning three million euros ($3.2 million) a month at Paris Saint-Germain.