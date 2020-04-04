Coronavirus : Case against fruit vendor for contaminating fruits with saliva,video goes viral

Police have registered an FIR against a Muslim fruit vendor after a video of him, licking the fruits which he displays in a cart for sale went viral on social media. The police have booked the fruit vendor under IPC 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on April 3.

The police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta. According to the FIR Bodhraj was sitting in a local pan shop at around 5 pm on 16th February along with one of his friend named Bavishya Kumar, when he saw the accused, Sheru Miyan (as he was referred to) deliberately contaminating the fruits with his saliva before he sold it to his customers. Bodhraj claims that he shot a video of Sheru indulging in this disgraceful act on his mobile phone and lodged a complaint with the police.

In the video, the fruit vendor in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, is seen arranging a variety of fruits on his cart, which he parks in the middle of a market place. While arranging the fruits on the cart, the vendor is seen picking up the fruit one at a time. And each time he picks up a fruit to arrange in the cart, he first purposely licks his hand and then uses the same hand, smeared with his saliva, to pick up the fruits and re-arrange on his cart. He purposely contaminates the fruits which he would eventually be selling to his customers.