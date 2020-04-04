Coronavirus : Centre to procure over 10 crore anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine tablets

Centre has placed orders with several pharmaceutical companies to procure over 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets, which the ICMR has recommended to be used as a preventive medication for COVID-19 healthcare workers, an official said on Friday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the anti-malarial drug for those involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus and also, for asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.

“Order for 10.70 crore tablets of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been placed. Over 70 lakh tablets were purchased earlier,” the official said.

The Union health ministry also recently recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from the coronavirus infection and require intensive care unit (ICU) management.