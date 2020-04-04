Coronavirus : Covid19 positive cases crosses 2500 in India ; 647 Tablighi Jamaat linked cases in 14 states

Union Health Ministry informed that about 647 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in 14 States, reported in the past 2 days, are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation that was organised by Tablighi Jamaat.

The live cases of COVID-19 linked to Tablighi Jammat were reported in Andaman and Nicobar, Delhi, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“If we see the rise in cases in the last few days, it has primarily been due to an increase at a particular level”, Aggarwal was quoted as saying. He also informed that 8000 samples were tested on Thursday. The Principal Secretary added that 30 lac people had downloaded the Government’s ‘AarogyaSetu’ app. He also told that a total of 2,301 cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported so far.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday blacklisted and cancelled the tourist visas of 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members for violating visa conditions by engaging in missionary activities while in India.

Over 9000 people, including 1306 foreign nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been put in quarantine so far.

India on Friday reported its single-largest daily spike in Covid-19 cases with more than 500 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus across the country, taking the total tally to over 2,600.