Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 59,000 globally

The global number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, rise to 1,098,434 on Today, with over 59,000 deaths in at least 180 countries. Of this, 810,351 people are presently suffering from COVID-19 disease. Over 228,923 people have been treated successfully around the world. The United States became the first nation with more than 277,161 COVID-19 infections on Friday.

The United States has the most coronavirus cases in the world, which have exceeded 250,000, while Italy accounted for the largest death toll at 14,681. Spain became the third country with the highest number of cases at 119,199, after the US and Italy. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is an “exponential growth” in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is a bad sign as the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week.