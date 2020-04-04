Coronavirus : Govt bans sale of fish, import of chicken amid COVID19 outbreak

In the wake of ongoing battle against COVID-19, Goa has banned the sale of fish in the popular coastal state.

One of the major reasons behind this move could be attributed to recent rush at various fish markets all across the State, which was seenas ahigh-risk misadventure by locals in the wake of lockdown.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant also took a preventive measure with regard to some bird flu cases reported in neighbouring states by announcing ban on import of chicken.

“I appeal to the people my state to refrain from consumption of chicken in the wake of bird flu cases reported in other States,” said Dr Sawant on Wednesday.