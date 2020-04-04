Coronavirus : Here’s how sex can affect your immune system

Sex, it turns out, is really good for you. But, it does have its risks too.

Does sexual behavior affect the immune system?

It has long been known that sex can affect your immune system. In an interview on the ‘the science of sex’ podcast, Dr. Tierney Lorenz explains why this is the case.

She explains that sex can be both beneficial and detrimental to one’s immune system. The immune system boosts from sex also has a positive impact on your sex drive and general mood.

People who also have regular sex tend to take less sick days, according to Yvonne K. Fulbright, Ph.D. a sexual health expert. Researchers at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania were able to show that college students who had sex once or twice a week had higher levels of a certain antibody compared to students who had sex less often.

Of course, you will also need to make sure you eat healthily, sleep properly, and keep active too.

Having sex also has many other benefits to you and your well-being.

It can:

Lower your blood pressure; Improve bladder control in women;

Boost your libido (obviously);

Improve your physical fitness (it is a form of exercise after all);

Lower your risk of heart attacks (believe it or not);

Block pain, or lessen pain;

Has been shown to reduce the likelihood of developing prostate cancer;

Improves your sleeping patterns; and,

Help reduce stress.

So, not that you probably needed much encouragement, sex is good for you! Of course, always ensure you take all the necessary precautions when engaging in sexual activity.

Ensure you practice safe sex at all times. Not just for you, but also for your sexual partner.