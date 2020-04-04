Coronavirus : Locals attack police outside mosque for objecting to group namaz in Pakistan ; Watch Video

Pakistani Muslims clashed with police trying to enforce new curbs on gatherings to prevent Friday prayers and contain coronavirus infections, officials said.

TV footage showed dozens of people chasing two police vehicles and pelting them with stones as an officer fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

The astonishing video outside a Karachi mosque comes as health experts warn an epidemic in South Asia could overwhelm public health systems in the region.

Pakistan and Bangladesh, and India, have struggled to persuade conservative religious groups to maintain social distancing.

After failing to convince worshippers to pray at home last week, the Government in Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh, home to the financial hub of Karachi, enforced a lockdown for three hours beginning at noon today.