Coronavirus : Netflix India donates a huge amount to help daily wage workers

Netflix on Saturday announced that it will contribute Rs 7.5 crore to Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily wage earners in the entertainment industry in the country. This fund, which was set up last month by PGI, will provide emergency short term relief to thousands of daily wage earners in the Indian creative community, who have been directly impacted by the closure of film, TV and web productions in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re grateful to be working with the Producers Guild of India to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film production – from electricians to carpenters, hair and makeup artists to spot boys. Crews in India have always been vital to Netflix’s success and now we want to do our part and help those who most need support in these unprecedented times,” Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. Siddharth Roy Kapur, President, Producers Guild of India said, he values Netflix’s contribution to the fund.