Coronavirus : Tablighi Jamaat members refuse prescribed healthy food ,demand beef biryani in resort isolation

Over 90 Tablighi Jamaat attendees who have been quarantined in the Isolation Center at Madhu Resort in Sikandra space, Agra, after police caught them holed up in almost eight different Mosques in the town, have been throwing quite a lot of tantrums, making it difficult for the medical staff to attend to them.According to media reports, these members of the Jammat have refused to consume the healthy non-spicy food prescribed to them by the doctors, instead, they have been making preposterous food demands like spicy beef biryani. The Jamaatis are claiming that they eat the same biryani every day and that it is an essential part of their diet.

They are, reportedly, threatening the medical staff that if their demands are not met they would not consume medicines, nor would they allow the doctors or nurses to treat them. They have also warned that they would run away before the required 14-day isolation period.One medical staff at Madhu resort, on conditions of anonymity, stated that these people have been completely disregarding the social distancing norm. They are offering group Namaz and roaming around freely in large groups. Visitors have been walking in freely into the resort, getting these Jamaatis outside food and drinks.