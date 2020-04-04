Coronavirus : UAE launches self-quarantine app to fight COVID19

Abu Dhabi Department of Health on Friday launched a new self-quarantine app for those in mandatory quarantine.

A person who has been identified for home quarantine will be asked by the department to download the app from Google Play or App Store. The app ensures that the person adheres to mandatory requirements, thus preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“Every person asked to self-quarantine at home will get a username and password to be able to use the app. The app then sends alerts that inform users to stay within the range of movement allowed during the quarantine.”

The app will regularly send notifications from the department to check-in, which will help to detect the location of the person.