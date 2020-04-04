Coronavirus : UAE reports 240 new cases of COVID19, One death

UAE on Friday announced 240 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus., the highest-single day report of infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,264, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

One more death has also been confirmed, pushing the country’s death toll to 9. The deceased is a 52-year-old Asian patient who suffered from chronic diseases and condition including kidney failure, the ministry said.

Twelve more patients have made full recovery from the virus, taking the tally of UAE’s recoveries to 108.The new COVID-19 patients, who are of different nationalities, are in stable health condition and were detected though screening people who mingled with previously announced cases. They are believed to have contracted the virus due to failure to adhere to precautionary measures and physical distancing as well as home quarantine instructions. Some of them are linked to travel abroad.