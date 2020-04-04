DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19: UAE Ministry announces the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus , deaths

Apr 4, 2020, 12:28 am IST
Less than a minute

Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has on Friday announced the new cases of coronavirus infection and deaths in the country.

As per a statement issued by MoHAP, there were 240 new cases of the Covid-19 infection has been reported in the country. 12 cases of recoveries were also reported in the country.

The total number of cases reported in UAE are 1,264, while 108 have fully recovered. A death also has been reported in UAE due to coronavirus.

A 51-year-old Asian expat, who tested positive for Covid-19, and died due to complications related to chronic diseases. This takes the total toll in UAE to 9 .

