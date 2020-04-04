Covid-19: UAE Ministry announces the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus , deaths

Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has on Friday announced the new cases of coronavirus infection and deaths in the country.

As per a statement issued by MoHAP, there were 240 new cases of the Covid-19 infection has been reported in the country. 12 cases of recoveries were also reported in the country.

Also, the ministry announced a 51-year old Asian expat who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications related to chronic diseases. This brings total death toll to nine. The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. — UAEGov (@uaegov) April 3, 2020

The total number of cases reported in UAE are 1,264, while 108 have fully recovered. A death also has been reported in UAE due to coronavirus.

