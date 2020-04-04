Covid-19 Updates: These 18 countries are still free from coronavirus

The countries across the globe is shattered by the fast spreading Covid-19 pandemic. Till now around a million people were infected by the deadly virus. The total death toll has crossed 50,000. But is there nay country free of this virus?

Yes. Reports from International media suggests that there are still a few remote corners where the virus has not infected any person. Not even a single case of infection has been reported from 18 countries in the world.

And they are Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga, Vanuatu, Palau island, Lesotho, South Sudan, Sao Tome, Principe, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Yemen and North Korea.

Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific, which has acted as a buffer against the virus. The strict travel restrictions have also helped in keeping infections at bay for a number of nations in the region including Tonga, the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.