Football: FIFA announces its decision on U-17 Women’s World Cup in India

The Federation of International Football Federations (FIFA) has announced its decision on the U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India . FIFA announced its decision on Saturday. The decision was taken by the FIFA-Confederations working group.

FIFA has announced that it has decided to postpone the World Cup. The tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Cup has to be held at five venues in the country –Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai — from November 2-21. 16 teams were qualified to participate in the World Cup including India. It was to be India’s maiden appearance in the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“The working group recommended the Bureau of FIFA Council to postpone the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 – originally scheduled for August/September 2020 – and the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 – originally scheduled for November 2020.””New dates will be identified,” FIFA said in a statement.