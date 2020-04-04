Here is a good news for Ayushman Bharat policy holders

Union health minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan had made an announcement that will rejoice Ayushman Bharat policyholders. The union minister has declared that the Coronavirus tests and treatment will be completely cashless for policyholders.50 Crore policyholders will thus benefit from the scheme providing cashless healthcare during Covid period.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan made the announcement through his official twitter handle.Covid tests and treatments can be done at enlisted hospitals under the scheme, detailed the tweet.

Central health ministry’s decision is expected to open up more private sector hospitals for the treatment and care of Covid patients in India.