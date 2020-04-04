DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Indian Railway makes important announcement regarding resumption of services

Apr 4, 2020, 04:26 pm IST
The Indian Railway has made an important announcement regarding the resumption of passenger train service after nationwide lockdown. The Ministry of Railways on Saturday issued a statement in which the ministry has made it clear that it hasn’t yet issued any plan on the resumption of services after the 21-day coronavirus lockdown comes to an end.

“Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown “restoration plan” with train details, frequency etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued. All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard,” the Indian Railway tweeted.

The ministry, however, started operating parcel trains to carry milk, essential commodities, fast moving consumer goods. Two such parcel trains carrying essential commodities including rice and wheat arrived in Nagpur from Uttar Pradesh on earlier this week. The railways ministry has asked Western Railway to operate parcel trains between New Delhi and Mumbai if required.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that the Railway  will resume its services after April 14.

