Mastermind of Kabul Gurudwara attack, Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui arrested

The Afghan security forces has arrested the mastermind of Kabul Gurudwara attack in which 28 people from Sikh community killed. The Afghan forces has arrested Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, the emir of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

As per security forces, Aslam Farooqui is the man who orchestrated the terror attack. Mawlawi Abdullah, who is a Pakistani national was earlier associated with proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) group and then Tehreek-e-Taliban terror group.he replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief in April 2019. Farooqi belongs to Mamozai tribe and from Orakzai agency area on Pak-Afghan border.

As per security forces, Mawlawi Farooqi on the instructions of Haqqani Network and LeT used Kasargod resident Muhsin Tikaripur along with three other Urdu-Punjabi speaking attackers organize the attack. Mushin was killed in the attack