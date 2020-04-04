Noida startup company manufactures cost-effective portable ventilators

As Coronavirus spreads, there is a growing shortage of ventilators in the country. The Central government had asked Bhel, and vehicle manufacturers Maruti and Mahindra to start producing ventilators for urgently meeting up with the requirement. It is estimated that up to 2 lakh ventilators are required to tackle the shortage.

AgVa Healthcare Production Company a Noida-based startup, started production of cost-effective portable ventilators. They have taken the step to meet the shortage of equipment across the country in the wake of COVID-19. The company will make around 20,000 ventilators to meet the need. A total number of 2088 active cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The company spokesman said the new toaster sized ventilator has good portability and is highly economical to use, as the Covid cases are dispersed far and wide in the country.