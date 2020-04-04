PM to discuss situation with opposition, 3494 Covid cases reported in India

A sharp rise in Covid curve is experienced in India. 2000 Covid cases were newly reported in just under a week. There are 3,494 Covid cases in India as of Saturday.

The National capital of Delhi registered 66,000 FIRs against those who breached lock-down measures.10,000 vehicles were confiscated for unnecessary travel. Out of 66000 cases,3350 were charged under section 188 of IPC. Police also slapped charges against 40 under Home quarantine for not properly keeping social distancing.

PM Narendra Modi will discuss the steps and preparations for defending the Covid virus at 11 AM on April 8, in a teleconference attended by the heads of several National parties. This is the first time PM will discuss the situations post-lock-down after March-24, the day in which lock-down was declared.