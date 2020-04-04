Rahul Gandhi mocks Prime Minister’s message: See what he said

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the nation. On Saturday, the Congress took to his social media handle to mock the PM’s message to light lamps on Sunday night as a message of unity against the fight against Covid-19.

“India is simply not testing enough to fight the Covid-19 virus. Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn’t going to solve the problem,” Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate urged the union government to empower states in their fight against coronavirus by providing them with more finances and resources.

“We have talked about cooperative federalism. Time has come that we should walk the talk. The Centre should take states together with it, empower them by providing them with more finances and resources. It is only when states are capable and when the Centre has decentralised, that we can win this war against coronavirus,” she said.