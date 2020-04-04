Shooting for this Salman Khan film will start after lockdwon

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has earlier confirmed that he is going to make the thrid pat of the film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. Now it is being reported by some Bollywood media that Salman Khan will start the shooting of the film once the lowdown ends.

Earlier it has said that after lockdwon Salman will start shooting for the film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.’ But it was reported by an entertainment portal that Salman will not start shooting of Sajid Nadiadwala’s film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. This news has not been confirmed.

Before the lockdown was announced, Salman was seen shooting for his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.